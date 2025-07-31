If you've been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, this weekend might be the perfect time.

The Central New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (CNY SPCA) is hosting its "Rescue Effect" Adoption Event on Friday, August 2nd, from 11AM to 3PM. Adoption fees will be completely waived for every animal… except puppies and kittens.

Why Adoption Fees Are Being Waived

According to CNY Central, Executive Director Jean Madigan says this event is possible thanks to a federal grant that covers the costs of spaying, neutering, and preparing pets for adoption:

“The cost can run up to $175 for some animals and that can just be too much for some families,” Madigan explained. “So, the hope is that waiving the adoption fee will help encourage people to come in and adopt an animal, especially some of the older ones that have been here for some time and need a good home.”

And if you’ve ever visited a shelter, you know exactly what she’s talking about. Older pets watch families walk past their kennel, just hoping for their turn. With the shelter currently at full capacity, this event could be life-changing for both the animals and the people who adopt them.

“When you adopt just one animal, it makes such a difference,” Madigan told CNY Central. “Not only do you give that animal a loving home and a second chance at life, but you also help create more room and resources here—and that helps us help so many more animals in need.”

Even if you can’t commit to adopting right now, there’s still a way to get involved. The CNY SPCA is always looking for foster families to give pets temporary homes while they wait for their forever families.

Event Details and How to Apply

If you're ready to meet your new best friend, or even just want to see the animals who are waiting for one, this event is the perfect chance. Adoption fees may be waived, but applications are still required, and you can find all the details on the CNY SPCA’s website.

