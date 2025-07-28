Heads up, Central New York drivers: You'll see orange cones and detour signs pretty much everywhere over the course of the week.

The New York State Department of Transportation has released its weekly list of road projects starting the week of Monday, July 28th, and it covers everything from lane closures to full road shutdowns across Oneida, Madison, and Herkimer counties. Here's what to watch out for regarding construction:

Bridge demolition is going to be causing some closures on Interstate 81 over the next couple of weeks. Starting today, I-81 northbound will be shut down between Exit 16A and Exit 17 while southbound lanes are going to be shut between Exit 17 and the East Glen Avenue on-ramp to I-81 south. Crews will be out between the hours of seven p-m and six a-m through Saturday and again from next Monday until next Saturday. The East Glen Avenue bridge is being knocked down as part of the I-81 Via Duct project.

Oneida County

In Utica, where work continues on Burrstone Road, Champlin Avenue, and French Road. Expect lane closures in the area for paving and striping. Good news, though — the entrance to Utica University from Burrstone is expected to reopen this week. Meanwhile, bridge work on I-90 means a southbound Genesee Street detour through Riverside Drive is still in place.

Over in Boonville, several main routes, 12D, 294, 46, and Schuyler Street, are under milling and paving operations, with flaggers directing traffic.

Clinton drivers will want to plan ahead. Both Route 12B and Route 412 are facing daily lane closures due to new curbs, sidewalks, and drainage work. Plus, a full closure at Route 12B and College Street is underway for intersection reconstruction and will last about four weeks. A signed detour is in place.

In New Hartford, expect delays on Middle Settlement Road (Route 5B) and Genesee Street/Oxford Road for culvert and sidewalk work. Also in the mix: lane closures in Sangerfield, Whitesboro, and Rome, including short-term traffic stoppages near Route 69 for I-90 bridge work.

Bridge inspections and shoulder work are also happening in Verona, Trenton, and Steuben, while Route 46 in Verona will see lane closures for an Erie Canal bridge inspection.

Madison County

In Sullivan, Route 31 will have shoulder closures while crews install new water service lines between Kirkville and Petrie Roads.

Herkimer County

Webb’s Route 28, Frankfort’s Route 171, and West Main Street will have lane closures and detours for paving and bridge painting. Frankfort’s detour loops around via Route 5S, so check your GPS.

Also in Herkimer, overnight closures from July 29th to July 31st on Route 28 (near the Thruway) will make room for bridge pier removal. Expect full closures between 9PM and 5AM.

In Dolgeville, Route 167 is fully closed for a sewer line project. Detours are posted.

As always, drivers are encouraged to slow down in work zones and be mindful of workers and other drivers. Want to stay ahead of delays? Bookmark 511ny.org for live updates on all the projects happening across New York State.