We asked one simple question on Facebook, “What local restaurant deserves more attention than it gets, and why?”, and Central New Yorkers did not hold back.

Not “best overall.” Not “most popular.” We specifically wanted the underrated, the overlooked, the spots people are almost hesitant to share because they want to keep them from getting too crowded. And within minutes, the replies went wild.

The Most-Mentioned Restaurant

The most-mentioned name, by far, was Lifted Cup. People didn’t just name it, they defended it. One listener said, “Lifted Cup in Barneveld is our go-to brunch spot. The most delicious food made by the friendliest family. You always feel welcome even when they’re busy.” Another person added, “The Lifted Cup Cafe is seriously special. Consistently amazing food and self-serve coffee bar? Yes, please.”

The Story Behind The Lifted Cup's Community Focus

For those that don't know, Lifted Cup is a small, veteran-owned café in Barneveld with real roots in Central New York. Owner Tim grew up like every good Italian kid, learning to cook in his mother’s kitchen before working in local restaurants and studying culinary at BOCES. He went on to serve in the Navy as a Mess Specialist aboard a submarine, then eventually returned home to finally chase his dream of opening a neighborhood café.

READ MORE: Donations Needed: Rome Rescue Mission Requests Turkeys

Today, he cooks side-by-side with his wife Melanie and other family members, serving food with warmth, sarcasm, and the kind of familiarity that makes strangers feel like regulars in minutes. Their goal isn’t just to feed people, it’s to build community. The kitchen is open on purpose, inviting people to talk, laugh, and actually feel like part of the family.

Second Most Mentioned Restaurant

Right behind Lifted Cup was Joey’s 307. One commenter said, “Joey’s 307 in Utica — amazing food and unbelievable service.” Another chimed in, “Great food, great service, great atmosphere. This place deserves more attention, period.” You could feel the loyalty.

Blending Tradition and Creativity at Joey's 307

Joey’s 307 is a family-owned Italian-American restaurant in the heart of East Utica, known for blending old-school tradition with fresh, modern creativity. Chef Matt Grabski brought the restaurant back to life in 2019, keeping the spirit of Utica food alive while pushing things forward in thoughtful, flavorful ways.

The menu changes often and follows the seasons, not because it has to, but because that’s how real cooks think. You’ll still find the local classics people crave like Chicken Riggies, Utica Greens, and rich Bolognese, but also bold seafood dishes and inventive specials you won’t find anywhere else. Chef Matt grew up surrounded by Sicilian and Italian influences, then took his passion on the road, working with top chefs across the country before bringing everything he learned home.

And Third Most Mentioned

Wendy’s Diner in Cassville unexpectedly jumped into the top three, with people calling it a “no-frills, best-darn-burger-you’ll-ever-have” type of place. And from there, the passion only grew stronger.

Restaurants Locals Say Deserve Way More Attention

Here are just some of the other restaurants locals said deserve way more love:

1) Italian Sizzle Shack in Sherrill- several people called it “one of the best hidden Italian spots anywhere.”

2) Ohio Tavern- especially praised for its Wednesday Mexican night and homemade pickles.

3) The Hub Eatery in Utica- described as “amazing food and a big heart for the community.”

4) The Alamo in Poland- mentioned multiple times for consistency and generous portions.

5) Brown Brother’s BBQ- called “the best BBQ food and people you will ever meet.”

6) Golden’s- home-style food with a cult following.

7) Stone Soup in Herkimer- newer, but already building a reputation for warmth and atmosphere.

What stood out most wasn’t just the food, it was the emotion. The hometown pride. The insistence that these places matter and deserve to be seen. So now we’re wondering — do we start spotlighting these places one by one? Or do we build a full Local Hidden Gems Guide with quotes, photos, and your picks leading the way?

23 Underrated Places To Order Upside Down Utica Pizza At When you go to order this pizza, where do you generally order from? To expand your horizons from the two amazing spots listed above, we dove deep into social media. On all sorts of local food group pages, we asked the simple question: Other than O'Scugnizzos or Joes, what are some top underrated places to get Upside down pizza at?

Here's a list of 23 underrated upside down pizza places to check out: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler