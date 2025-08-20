The holiday season is fast approaching. You can brighten it up and support a great cause by sponsoring the Clinton Fire Department's Lights Around the Park at Kirkland Town Park.

Event Details: Kirkland Town Park Holiday Lights

Every December, the park transforms into a drive-through winter wonderland, with lights twinkling from 6 to 9PM on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. On past Sunday evenings, Santa and Mrs. Claus have dropped by to hand out candy canes and hear Christmas wishes up close. It’s a small-town holiday classic.

How Local Businesses Can Get Involved

This year, the department is calling on local businesses to step up and join the magic. Want your business in front of thousands of visitors while supporting a beloved community holiday tradition? Now’s your chance. Reach out to Travis Bauer or Stephen Hale (stephen@haletransportationgroup.com) to explore advertising opportunities or set up a display that will light up the park and your brand.

Clinton Fire’s Community Impact

Clinton’s all-volunteer Fire Department answers approximately 1,000 calls a year, proving their dedication extends far beyond these festive light displays. They’re the same heroes who jump into action when emergencies hit, and who also invest in our community all year long.

Though we don’t have every detail of the department’s latest outreach programs, their history of community generosity speaks volumes. They’ve supported local youth programs, helped schools fund safety initiatives, contributed to scholarships, and lent a hand to families facing emergencies. Plus, they team up with local nonprofits to run coat drives, food collections, and holiday gift programs. Those bright lights at Kirkland are funded by your donations, and they shine that much brighter knowing they help the community all season long.

Why Sponsorship Matters

So, if you’re a business owner in Central New York looking for holiday goodwill and community connection, all while getting exposure in a cozy, family-friendly setting, this is your moment. Become a sponsor, set up a display, and let’s light up the park together.

