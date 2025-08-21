The holiday season is officially around the corner, and there’s no better way to kick it off than by joining the 8th annual Clinton 5K Jingle Jog.

When and Where to Join the Jingle Jog

This festive race is happening on Saturday, November 29TH, starting bright and early at 8:00am on the corner of Williams Street and College Street in historic Clinton. Whether you’re a seasoned runner, a casual jogger, or just looking for a fun way to celebrate the season and Christmas with family and friends, this event has something for everyone.

Holiday-Themed Fun for Every Runner

Participants will love the holiday-themed fun that comes with the Jingle Jog. Every registered runner gets a set of jingle bells to pin to their bibs, adding a cheerful soundtrack to your steps. And for the first 300 registrants, there are limited t-shirts and goodie bags up for grabs. This year, registration is online only, and no cash will be accepted. You can pick up your bibs and goodies either on Friday, November 28th, from noon to 6:00PM, or on race morning starting at 7:00AM on Williams Street.

The Festive 5K Course Through Clinton

The 5K course winds through some of Clinton’s most charming streets, starting at Williams and College, taking you past Chestnut, Mulberry, Canterbury, and back, before ending right where you started. If you love a little friendly competition, the race is professionally timed by Leone Timing, and medals will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers. Results will be posted live on their website, so your friends and family can cheer you on in real-time.

Creative Costumes Bring Holiday Spirit

And because the Jingle Jog is all about holiday spirit, runners are encouraged to get creative with their outfits. Think Santa hats, elf costumes, and even ugly sweaters. After the race, stick around for the after party at The Rok and enjoy the Clinton Shoppers’ Stroll, featuring local shops, tasty treats, and plenty of festive cheer.

How to Volunteer and Get Involved

The Clinton 5K Jingle Jog wouldn’t happen without the help of the community. Volunteers are still needed to make the event run smoothly. If your business, organization, or group wants to get involved, reach out to ML Nolan at marylisa.nolan@yahoo.com.

