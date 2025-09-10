It was just a regular day at the lake for New York State Forest Ranger Lieutenant Gullen, who was off duty and enjoying some family time. But that peaceful day quickly turned into a rescue mission when he heard someone calling for help near a popular cliff-jumping spot.

A 42-year-old had jumped from roughly 50 feet and hit the water hard, injuring their back. Without hesitation, Lt. Gullen leapt into action. He jumped off his boat and swam straight to the injured person, quickly assessing the situation. Recognizing that it was a high-risk spinal injury, he knew he had to act carefully to prevent further harm.

Credit - NYS DEC

Thinking on His Feet

Thinking on his feet, Lt. Gullen borrowed a paddleboard from a nearby group of lake-goers. He carefully stabilized the injured individual in a spine-safe position and then swam them about 150 yards to the nearest residence, where EMS was waiting.

Thanks to Lt. Gullen's quick thinking and calm under pressure, the patient was safely transferred to emergency personnel.

The injured person was taken to the hospital, where they underwent successful surgery.

What could have been a devastating accident turned into a story of heroism and quick action, all because Lt. Gullen was ready to jump into action, even while off duty.

This incident is a reminder of the dedication and skill that first responders bring to their work, whether on the job or in their personal time. Thanks to Lt. Gullen, a potentially life-altering injury was handled with precision and care, turning a dangerous lake accident into a story of hope and professionalism.

Become a Forest Ranger

If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming a Forest Ranger, now’s the time to take the next step.

The Civil Service exam for entry-level Forest Ranger positions is scheduled for this fall, and interested individuals must apply by September 17.