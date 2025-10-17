The New York State DEC is asking hunters and the public for help keeping New York’s deer and moose healthy this hunting season.

Last fall, the state confirmed a case of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD)—a fatal disease affecting deer and moose—at a captive deer facility in Columbia, Herkimer County. After testing nearly 200 wild deer nearby, DEC didn’t find any signs of the disease, but continued vigilance is key.

This hunting season, DEC will be intensively testing deer in six towns: Columbia, German Flatts, Litchfield, Warren, and Winfield in Herkimer County, plus Richfield in Otsego County.

Deer Head Drop-Off Locations

Hunters can bring deer heads from these areas to one of eight drop-off locations for free testing. Taxidermists can also submit samples from deer they’re mounting. DEC will handle all testing at no cost and will notify hunters immediately if a deer tests positive for CWD.

Town Of Columbia - 936 Jordanville Road, Ilion (To the left of the salt barn)

Town Of Columbia - 147 County Route 259, Ilion (At the DOT buildings)

Town of Litchfield - 804 Cedarville Road, Ilion (On the southern end of the salt barn)

Town of Warren - 131 Hyde-Bell Lane, Jordanville (At the DOT buildings)

Town of German Flatts - 85 East Main Street, Mohawk (Behind the YMCA)

Town of German Flatts - 106 West Main Street, Mohawk (Herkimer County Sewer District Buildings)

Town of Richfield - 154 County Route 25, Richfield Springs (Boss Farm)

Town of Winfield - 306 Stone Road, West Winfield (Across the road in the turnaround)

Drop-Off Instructions

Cut the deer head off with some neck remaining

Keep the head chilled or frozen until submission to DEC

Remove the skull plate and antlers on bucks before submission

Place the head in a plastic garbage bag

Label the bag with your name, address, and phone number and complete the DEC tag at the drop-off location

Place the DEC tag in the small bag provided and place in the garbage bag with the head

Zip tie the bag closed and deposit the bagged head in the white metal container at one of the drop-off locations above

DEC emphasizes that hunters and taxidermists play a crucial role in keeping New York’s wild deer and moose populations safe. Every deer head submitted helps prevent the disease from spreading, so don’t hesitate to participate—and encourage others to do the same.

For more information on CWD, last year’s incident response, and ongoing surveillance efforts, check out the DEC’s Chronic Wasting Disease webpage. Together, hunters and the DEC can help ensure New York’s deer herd stays healthy for generations to come.