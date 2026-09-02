Chobani's announcement this week may have come as a surprise to many in Central New York as the company has plans to build in Rome.

But local leaders are reassuring the community this announcement will have no effect on the yogurt company's plans for our region.

Chobani is purchasing Keurig-Dr Pepper's Allentown, Pennsylvania manufacturing facility for $125 million, while also spending $800 million to buy back K-DP's equity stake in the brand.

Brandon Bell, Getty Images Brandon Bell, Getty Images

What This Means for Chobani

By taking full ownership of their equity and buying this facility means Chobani gives the company complete control over their manufacturing destiny.

This Allentown takeover is ultimately designed to scale up their high-protein, specialized dairy lines.

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Chobani will temporarily continue manufacturing certain KDP beverage products at the Allentown plant during a structured transition period.

The $1.2 billion facility is now expected to bring up to 1,800 good-paying local jobs and process an incredible 12 million pounds of milk daily.

Rome Development

For Central New York, the biggest takeaway is how this national momentum secures Chobani's footprint right here in our backyard.

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According to Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente, this week's announcement "will have absolutely no effect on the plans for its future multi-billion-dollar natural food plant in Rome."

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Picente also stated that the area looks 'forward to the upwards of 450 jobs that phase one of the Rome plant will bring to Oneida County in early 2028 and the potential for up to 1,800 jobs when all phases are complete in 2030."

Chobani's highly anticipated 1.4 million-square-foot mega-plant at the Griffiss Business and Technology Park in Rome is pushing forward, with Phase 1 construction gearing up.