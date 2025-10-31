Central New Yorkers have a lot to be excited about when it comes to food these days.

Just a few weeks after it was confirmed that Tully’s will be moving into the old UNO Pizzeria spot in Orchard Plaza, news has come that another popular chain is heading to town — Chick-fil-A.

The fast-food favorite is looking to open a new location in New Hartford, and plans are already taking shape, according to WKTV.

Chicken at Home

The proposed site? The parking lot of the At Home Plaza on Commercial Drive, right in the heart of the shopping area. For locals, that means easy access to their chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and famously sweet tea — without having to drive too far.

Before anything can get rolling, though, the project still has a few hurdles to clear. The next step is presenting the site plan to the town’s planning board for approval. Once that’s done and construction is given the green light, building likely won’t start until after the start of the new year, giving everyone a little time to plan their first visit.

More Chicken Coming Soon

The good news for fans is that the area is already zoned for commercial use, which should help the process move along smoothly.

Still, this announcement is another big win for New Hartford’s growing restaurant scene — soon, locals won’t have to rely on grabbing Chick-fil-A on the New York State Thruway or making the long drive all the way to Syracuse.

Between Tully’s moving in and Chick-fil-A on the horizon, it seems there will soon be plenty of delicious options to satisfy cravings without leaving town.