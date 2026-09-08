Tibrina Hobson, Getty Images Tibrina Hobson, Getty Images

Opinions are everywhere, everyone has one and everyone is entitled their own. And sometimes an opinion is solely based on a single person's perception.

While the crowd wasn't record-breaking by state fair standards, for those who waited and watched Stella Lefty, they left with more than just seeing a performance.

A critic saw otherwise.

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The Setlist

Country-pop sensation Stella Lefty recently brought her rising star power to the Chevy Court stage at the Great New York State Fair, playing to a massive and highly enthusiastic crowd of 15,500 fans.

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The fast-paced set and overall musical delivery sparked a range of reactions, including a notably mixed review from one music critic.

Clocking in at under an hour, the roughly 14-song setlist featured tracks from her newly released debut album alongside a crowd-pleasing cover of Natasha Bedingfield’s "Unwritten."

She ultimately closed with her viral breakout hit, "Boston."

Here is the entire 14 song setlist from the September 6th show:

Thinking ’bout You Why Wouldn't We Good At Leaving Kiss Me Summer You Were Mine Lean In, Kiss Me Whiskey The Kill Unwritten (Natasha Bedingfield cover) Feel Better Something to Lose I Know I Know Slow Dancin' Boston

Mixed Opinions

Not everyone was entirely won over by the performance. Critic Chris Cresswell acknowledged her raw talent, pointing out that in her mid and upper range, "the potential that's there."

However, he offered a much sharper critique of the musical arrangement and overall execution.

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Cresswell stated that the songs and their delivery felt like "the aural equivalent of the matching plain white T-shirt and denim aesthetic on stage."

This didn't sit well with fans.

A Fans Perception

Lefty's appearance at the New York State Fair highlights both the triumphs and the growing pains of a rapidly ascending career.

Fans took to social media to give their opinions on the performance.

Shawn wrote - "She has one huge viral song...did everyone really expect her to suddenly have a 40-song catalog hiding backstage?"

Chris added - "Short? She played every song she had except lik[e] 1."

Balancing short festival slots with massive crowds presents unique challenges for any young artist.

READ MORE: New York State Fair Has Biggest Crowd Since Before COVID

Salli said she has been going to the fair for years and "A 60-minute free show at Chevy Court is standard."

And the list goes on and on, praising Lefty for playing the show and sharing how she stayed to sign autographs afterwards.

Whether fans remember her for the electric atmosphere or critics focus on the musical depth, Stella Lefty’s fair debut certainly kept everyone talking. She's one artist who is on the verge of something big for sure.