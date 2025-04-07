Checking Out! Central New York Grocery Store Closing After 4 Decades

Checking out! A Central New York grocery store is shutting its doors.

In a heartbreaking blow to one community, the popular grocery store will close after 40 years.

Tops Friendly Market Closing

Tops Friendly Markets has announced the closure of its store located next to Moses DeWitt Elementary School.

Tops spokesperson Kathy Sautter spoke to Syracuse.com, explaining that despite ongoing efforts to revitalize the location, “ongoing challenges at our DeWitt location” made it no longer viable.

The DeWitt store, one of the smallest in the chain, struggled to keep up with the rising demands of both its customers and the market.

Employees Offered Other Jobs

In a bit of good news, all employees at the DeWitt store will be offered positions at other Tops locations, ensuring no one loses their job in the wake of the closure.

The Tops gas station just down the road will remain open.

The closure marks yet another in a series of business challenges facing the region, as other long-standing local stores also face similar pressures. For many in DeWitt, the closure of Tops will leave a noticeable gap in the community, especially for the families who have relied on it for generations.

Shoppers have a few weeks to stock up at their favorite grocery store. Tops will officially close its doors after 4 decades on April 25.

The next 2 closest Tops locations are in Towne Center in Fayetteville and Nottingham Road.

