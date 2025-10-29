Chance is home and on the road to recovery!

If you’ve been following Chance’s story, you know he’s a fighter.

The Syracuse dog who was critically injured after being stabbed in the jugular has been through a lot — but thanks to a devoted team at HumaneCNY, along with an outpouring of support from the community, he’s finally getting a second chance at life.

Life Saving Surgery

For those who may have missed it, Chance’s journey began after the shocking attack.

He underwent life-saving surgery, received blood transfusions, and had to deal with heart damage from the injury.

It was a tense time for everyone involved, but Chance showed resilience every step of the way.

Beating the Odds

Chance has been discharged from the hospital and is now in the loving care of a foster home.

He’s eating well, feeling stronger, and starting to show that playful spark. He even has a little pep back in his step. It’s incredible to see him slowly return to his happy, tail-wagging self.

HumaneCNY expressed just how much the support has meant: “We just can’t thank everyone enough.” From the medical team who worked tirelessly to save him, to every single person who shared his story, donated, or offered kind words — Chance’s recovery has been a community effort.

Power of Love

Chance's road to a full recovery isn’t over, but each day brings progress.

His story serves as a poignant reminder of the power of love, care, and community.