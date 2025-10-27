Before the turkeys go in the oven this November, families in the Mohawk Valley will be lacing up their sneakers for one of the most feel-good traditions of the season.

What to Expect on Race Day

Don't miss the third-annual Central Valley Turkey Trot, happening Saturday, November 8th at Mohawk Wetlands Park on West Main Street. Hosted by the Central Valley Central School District Foundation, this event isn’t just for seasoned runners, it’s designed for literally everyone. The morning starts bright and early at 8AM with free kids’ fun runs, ranging from a quarter-mile up to a full mile. No pressure, no timing chips, just pure holiday energy and bragging rights.

Win a Turkey — Yes, Really

Then at 9AM, the officially timed 5K and two-mile walk begin, chip-timed by Clark Sports Center for those who do want a PR before the pie. Registration for the 5K or walk is $30, and yes age group winners can score a 15 to 20-pound turkey. Forget medals. This race hands you dinner.

Supporting Veterans This Thanksgiving

And because the Central Valley Foundation always leads with heart, this year’s event will also collect non-perishable food for Feed Our Vets, supporting local veterans in need ahead of Veterans Day. There’s something extra meaningful about running for your community and giving back at the same time.

Families, neighbors, and first-timers are all encouraged to join, no athletic resume required. This is one of those mornings where you see kids sprinting like lightning, parents pacing with coffee in hand, and grandparents bundled up just happy to cheer. It’s small-town energy at its absolute best. You can visit their website for more info.

Meanwhile — A Turkey Trot for the Littlest Feet

Just down the road, Clinton is doing their own adorable twist with a Tiny Turkey Trot for kids only, toddlers through elementary school, complete with food trucks, photo ops and zero pressure to “run a real race.” If Central Valley is the big-energy family trot, Clinton is pure cuteness overload on Saturday November 15th.

