More Freaking Snow? Yep, It’s Back

Just when you thought we were done with winter in Central New York, Mother Nature is reminding us she’s not finished yet.

Northern and Southern Oneida Counties are bracing for some serious lake effect snow—again.

What You Need to Know

The National Weather Service has issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning from noon today (3/17/26) through 8 AM Wednesday.

5 and 10 inches of heavy snow is expected to pile up. And if that’s not enough, winds could gust up to 35 mph, making travel tricky at best.

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The central parts of Oneida County are expected to see the heaviest snowfall, so if your commute takes you through there, plan for slippery roads and slower travel.

Honestly, it could make Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning drives a real headache.

Keep your shovel handy and allow extra time for your commute.

READ MORE: Spring Is Coming to New York… Just Not Anytime Soon

lake effect snow may affect commute in CNY Miha9000/Think Stock loading...

Utica/Rome Long Range Forecast

Tuesday: A slight chance of afternoon snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Tuesday Night: Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Wednesday: A chance of morning snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday: A slight chance of afternoon rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Thursday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Friday: A chance of rain in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Saturday: A chance of rain and snow before 2 PM, then a chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37.