If you’ve been enjoying the crisp fall mornings in Central New York, you might want to get your blankets and garden covers ready.

The National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued a Frost Advisory for early Thursday morning and a Freeze Watch starting Thursday evening into Friday. Let’s break down what that means for your plants, pipes, and morning routine.

What a Frost Advisory Means

The Frost Advisory is in effect from 1AM to 9AM. Thursday. This basically means temperatures are expected to dip into the low to mid-30s, and with winds calming down overnight, frost could form in exposed areas. Frost can look pretty on a car windshield, but for gardeners, it’s no joke. Sensitive outdoor plants (think tomatoes, peppers, and certain flowers) could be damaged or even killed if left uncovered. It’s also a good reminder to protect anything else that might be exposed to cold overnight, like outdoor faucets or hoses.

Understanding the Freeze Watch

Then, as if the frost wasn’t enough, the Freeze Watch kicks in Thursday evening and lasts through Friday morning. A Freeze Watch is a step up in seriousness, it means temperatures could fall into the 20s in some areas, and the NWS wants folks to be prepared. While a Frost Advisory is more of a “heads up,” a Freeze Watch signals potentially widespread freezing conditions that could seriously impact crops, delicate plants, and outdoor plumbing. Basically, this is your warning that Mother Nature is turning the thermostat way down.

Areas Affected by Frost and Freeze

The areas impacted include portions of Central New York and northeast Pennsylvania. So if you live anywhere in that region, now’s the time to take precautions. Bring potted plants indoors, cover garden beds, and maybe even leave a trickle of water running through outdoor pipes to prevent freezing. The NWS emphasizes that frost and freeze conditions can damage sensitive vegetation and outdoor plumbing if left unprotected. Taking action now can save a lot of headaches later.