Looking for a fresh local turkey for Thanksgiving? Look no further than these Central New York and Upstate New York farms.

These farms listed are taking orders for Thanksgiving 2025. Thanksgiving 2025 falls on Thursday, November 27th 2025. Are you ready yet?

Why You Should Buy a Fresh Turkey for Thanksgiving?

Cooking the perfect turkey is what Thanksgiving dinner is all about. It's the star of the show. Heck, we call it turkey day for a reason. What are some reasons to choose fresh versus frozen turkey? Hill Side Turkey has this to say about the topic:

Fresh turkeys hold their moisture better, making them more tender and flavorful than their frozen counterparts. During the freezing process, crystals form within the meat, causing fibers to break down and some of the natural flavors to escape once thawed."

Rachael Ray says when you take a fresh turkey home, leave it in the vacuum seal and store it on the bottom shelf of your refrigerator until you're ready to use it. Then, open it, clean it and you're good to go. You can find all sorts of helpful cooking tips here.

How Did We Build This List?

We searched all over social media and the internet asking for your recommendations. From food boards, farm groups, and more. Did a place you like to visit not make the list? You can always text us on our station app and we will be happy to add to the list. Either way, let's all enjoy some delicious turkey this season.

Central New York Farms Where You Can Order Fresh Turkey

Cook Family Farm, Owls Head, NY

“Whole frozen turkeys, raised on pasture and processed humanely on our farm.” Link for Orders: Order Online Here Website: cookfarmny.com Email: cook.enterprises.ny@gmail.com Phone: 518-353-6026 2025 Price: $4.99/lb with a $50 NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT. Balance paid at pickup. 2025 Pickup: Expected Monday, November 24th or Tuesday, November 25th.

Harmony Hills Farmstead, Malone, NY “Our turkeys are not given antibiotics or growth hormones as they are naturally healthier and disease-free living on our chemical-free pasture...” Link for Orders: Order Online Here Website: harmonyhillsfarmstead.com Email: harmonyhillsfarmstead@northnet.org Phone: 518-483-7961 Note: Contact Directly for current 2025 pricing and reservation availability.

Mace Chasm Farm, Keeseville, NY “These pastured beauties will be ready for pick-up the week of Thanksgiving! Your Turkey and giblets will be fresh upon pick-up...” Link for Orders: Order Online Here Website: macechasmfarm.com Email: macechasmfarm@gmail.com Phone: 518-963-4169 Note: Contact Directly to confirm the reservation process and 2025 pricing.

Moonstone Farm and Forest, Saranac Lake, NY “We are offering either a fresh or frozen option for turkeys again this year.” Link for Orders: Sign Up Online Here Website: moonstonefarmandforest.com Email: moonstonefarmandforest@gmail.com Phone: 518-323-6710 2025 Pickup: Fresh turkeys on Wednesday, November 27th (after 5 PM); Frozen available starting Monday, November 25th. Note: Contact Directly for 2025 pricing and reservation details.

Serenity Acres Farm, Ogdensburg, NY “All naturally raised beef, chicken and turkeys. No growth hormones, pesticides or herbicides.” Link for Orders: Call (315) 323-1145 to order. Website: Facebook Profile Email: serenityacresfarm@live.com Phone: 315-323-1145 and 315-323-7011 (store) Note: Contact Directly for all 2025 details.

Woven Meadows Farm, Saranac, NY “Woven Meadows raises free-range, pastured, organic-fed turkeys, perfectly timed for your Thanksgiving feast...” Link for Orders: Email thekitchen@farmhouse-pantry.com, or message on their Facebook page. Website: wovenmeadows.com Email: thefarm@wovenmeadows.com Phone: 518-293-5174 2025 Price: $4.50 per pound, reserved with a $20 deposit. Note: Contact Directly to reserve and confirm 2025 pickup dates.

Wrong Direction Farm, Canajoharie, NY via Reber Rock Farm, Reber, NY “Our Pasture Raised Turkeys are raised on pasture with daily moves by our friends at Wrong Direction Farm...” Link for Orders: Order Online Here (via Reber Rock Farm) Website: wrongdirectionfarm.com Email: info@reberrockfarm.com Phone: 518-573-8713 (Reber Rock) / 518-588-2633 (Wrong Direction) Note: Contact Directly to confirm 2025 pricing and reservation deadlines.

Other Featured Upstate NY Farms

Bluebird Dream Farm, Trumansburg, N.Y. Organic farm, specializing in smaller turkeys. Link for Orders: Visit the website to reserve a turkey Website: bluebirddreamfarm.net Phone: 518-844-2269 2025 Price: Requires a $20 deposit. Final price is per pound. 2025 Pickup: Multiple dates/locations in Trumansburg and Ithaca (Nov 19, 22, 24, 25).

Wm. H. Buckley Farm, Ballston Lake, N.Y. Raises cage-free, pasture-raised turkeys. Link for Orders: Reserve a Holiday Bird Here Website: buckleyfarm.com Phone: 518-280-3562 2025 Price: $6.99 per pound with a $50 deposit. 2025 Pickup: Expected Saturday, November 22nd – Wednesday, November 26th.

Grindstone Farm, Pulaski, N.Y. Organic farm offers pasture-raised, non-GMO-fed birds. Link for Orders: Call the farm at (315) 298-4139 or email a request. Website: grindstonefarm.com Email: customerservice@grindstonefarm.com Phone: 315-298-4139 Note: Contact Directly for all 2025 details.

Stone & Thistle Farm, East Meredith, N.Y. Offers two types of pasture-raised turkeys. Link for Orders: Email warren@stoneandthistle farm or visit them at a farmer’s market to reserve. Website: stoneandthistlefarm.com Email: warren@stoneandthistlefarm.com Phone: 607-278-5800 Note: Contact Directly for all 2025 details.

WW Longhorn Ranch, Bernhards Bay, N.Y. Free-range turkeys; also offers cuts, pot pies, and stuffing. Link for Orders: Visit the farm’s website or fill out a Google form (linked on their site). Website: wwlonghornranch.com Note: Contact Directly to confirm 2025 pricing and reservation details.

Old Ford Farm, New Paltz, N.Y. Turkeys raised on a family farm in the Hudson Valley. Link for Orders: Email your name and preferred size to oldfordfarm@oldfordfarm.com. Website: oldfordfarm.com Note: Contact Directly for all 2025 details.

Twin Brook Camillus Farm, Camillus, N.Y. Turkeys are typically about 15 pounds. Link for Orders: Email twinbrook1902@gmail.com. Website: twinbrook-farm.com Email: twinbrook1902@gmail.com 2025 Price: $7/lb with a $50 deposit. 2025 Pickup: Expected Tuesday, November 26th.

Cobblestone Valley Farms, Preble, N.Y. Organic turkeys. No deposit needed for 2025. Link for Orders: Order Online Here Website: cobblestonevalley.com Phone: 607-591-9607 2025 Price: $8.00/lb (for current orders). 2025 Pickup: Saturday, November 15th – Monday, November 17th.

Wendel’s Poultry Farm, East Concord, N.Y. Specializes in fresh holiday poultry. Link for Orders: Call 716-592-2299 to order. Website: wendelspoultryfarm.com Phone: 716-592-2299 2025 Pickup: Expected Monday, November 24th – Wednesday, November 26th. Note: Contact Directly for 2025 pricing. Cash or Check Only accepted.

Other Local Farms (Contact Directly)

Please call these farms directly for their 2025 Thanksgiving turkey availability, pricing, and deadlines.

