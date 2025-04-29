Numerous Central New York Residents Without Power

Thousands of people across Central New York are still without power.

This is all after a powerful storm rolled through the region earlier today (4/29/2025).

What Areas Are Affected By This Power Outage?

According to CNY Central, Oneida County was hit the hardest, with over 10,000 customers currently affected. Madison County is also feeling the impact, with just over 700 still in the dark. Onondaga County is still reporting 645 outages, and Oswego County has around 600 customers without power as of 9PM.

Crews are working to restore service. Stay up to date on the latest outage info from National Grid online here.

So, will the storms stick around this week? Here's what to expect:

Here's a look at weather thanks to CNY Central and the National Weather Service out of Binghamton:

Wednesday: We’re starting off mostly cloudy early in the morning, but skies should clear up nicely by the afternoon with lots of sunshine. It'll be breezy and noticeably cooler than it’s been. High of 53, with a low around 33.

Thursday (May 1st): The day begins with a mix of sun and clouds, but skies turn mostly cloudy by the afternoon. There’s a slight chance for some spotty showers later in the day, with more showers expected after dark. High near 69 and a milder overnight low around 59.

Friday: It’s looking pretty wet and soggy, with showers and a few thunderstorms likely on and off throughout the day. High of 75, low near 50.

Saturday: Expect a cloudy and rainy start to the day, but things should begin to dry out by late afternoon or evening. High of 53 that drops as the day goes on. Overnight low around 39.

Sunday: A partly sunny start gives way to full sunshine by midday and into the afternoon. High near 61, low dips to about 44 overnight.

