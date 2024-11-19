From Central New York to 22: A Swiftie’s Dream Comes True

Dreams really do come true.

Nevaeh Burgess, an 11-year-old from Morrisville, New York, has been a 'Swiftie' - a Taylor Swift superfan, for as long as she can remember.

Her love for Swift’s music has been a constant in her life.

“She was dancing before she could walk,” Nevaeh’s mom, Amanda, shared. “One of my first memories is her jamming to Shake It Off in the car.”

Nevaeh’s passion for Taylor Swift skyrocketed after she watched the Reputation Stadium Tour film when she was just 4 or 5 years old. Her admiration grew into an obsession, culminating in her biggest wish: to experience the Eras Tour in person.

This October, Nevaeh celebrated her 11th birthday with a Taylor Swift-themed party. Little did she know, her ultimate Swiftie dream was about to come true.

A Ticket to a Lifetime Experience

Amanda and Nevaeh’s father started planning the concert experience back in March. With the tour extended to Toronto, they decided to search for tickets in Canada, which offered a more accessible trip for their family.

“We found two seats near the railing, on the back side of the stage,” Amanda said. “We worried they might have an obstructed view, but they turned out to be perfect. We knew it would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for her.”

Nevaeh had a role to play in earning the experience. Her parents made the tickets part of a lesson in responsibility, having her contribute some of her allowance toward the purchase.

“She knew she had to work toward the tickets,” Amanda said. “It gave her a sense of accomplishment, and she truly appreciated how special this was.”

A "22" Moment to Remember

Though Nevaeh knew about the concert, nothing could have prepared her for the unforgettable surprise that awaited her during the show.

The iconic moment came during Swift’s performance of 22, a song where the star often selects a fan to receive her signature hat. Nevaeh had spent months dreaming of being that fan.

“She watched countless YouTube videos of other kids getting the hat,” Amanda recalled. “She would ask me, ‘Do you think I’ll be picked?’ All I could say was, ‘You have just as much chance as anyone else.’”

On that magical night in Toronto, Nevaeh’s dream became a reality. Swift chose her out of the crowd, handing her the hat in a moment that left Nevaeh in complete shock.

“She was speechless. We both were,” Amanda said. “It’s one of those moments that remind you dreams can come true.”

A Message to Dreamers

Amanda hopes Nevaeh’s story inspires other young fans to believe in their dreams.

“Maybe now, some young kids in small towns will hear about a girl from Madison County who lived this magical moment,” Amanda said. “Don’t let anyone discourage you from dreaming. One day, your dream could become your reality.”

For Nevaeh, this journey to the Eras Tour wasn’t just a concert—it was a celebration of her love for music, a testament to the power of dreams, and an experience she’ll cherish forever.

Watch the once in a lifetime moment below.

