What's wrong with people?!

There’s a guy named Dean Dellas who’s in some seriously hot water for allegedly stealing money from a 91-year-old mother and her 61-year-old son in Central New York.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) just filed a big lawsuit against him and his company, DSD Capital Management, for a massive fraud scheme. This isn't just some financial oops either. This is full-blown “took people’s life savings” kind of stuff.

According to the complaint, Dellas convinced the two to let him manage all their money. ALL OF IT.

However, instead of investing it responsibly, the feds say he made risky trades—literally tens of thousands of them—without even warning the two about the risks.

Duo Loses Over Half a Million

The son’s account racked up over $169,000 in losses and fees alone, but Dellas kept telling him everything would work out fine. Meanwhile, he was quietly draining more than a quarter of a million dollars from the account and charging way more than the 10% cut he originally promised.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, he's accused of going after the elderly mom’s account next—without her even knowing—and doing the same thing. She ended up losing close to $200,000 in trades, and Dellas allegedly pocketed another $459,000 from her.

Here’s where it gets extra shady: he's also accused of having both clients sign documents without explaining what they were, and even pretended to be them in some of his dealings with brokers.

Now, on top of the CFTC lawsuit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has jumped in too. Dellas has been hit with criminal charges—wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

If all of this is proven true, this guy wasn’t just bad at his job—he betrayed people who trusted him with everything they had and faces up to 20 years behind bars for it.

