1 Healthy Snack Sold In New York Has Been Recalled

1 of your favorite healthy snacks has been recalled across New York.

Duda Farm Fresh Foods Inc is voluntarily issuing a precautionary advisory of a single production lot of washed and ready-to-eat 4 in/1.6oz Marketside Celery Sticks. These products had a best if used by date 03/23/2025.

This product is past its best if used by date and is no longer in stores, but consumers may have frozen the item for later use.

This advisory is being initiated due to the possibility of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

To date, no illnesses have been reported. Again, these aren't actively sold in the store, but customers may have these items frozen in their freezer.

What Products Are Part Of This Recall?

The specific products involved are 4 count 4 in/1.6 oz bundle packs of Marketside Celery Sticks sold at Walmart stores identified by having a UPC code 6 81131 16151 0 on back of bag, with Best if Used by Date 03/23/2025, and Lot Code: P047650 on front of bag. All potentially affected products are past their expiration date and no longer for sale. The concern is for customers who froze the product.

Consumers who have this product in their possession, including in their freezer, should not consume and discard the product.

You can read more online here.

