You never know when you'll run into celebrities here in Central New York enjoying ice cream.

Who Were the Stars At Vicky’s?

On Sunday, June 8th, Vicky’s Tasty Treats, a cozy ice cream shop located on 680 Old Liverpool Road in Liverpool, welcomed some surprise celebrity guests.

Abby Marie: "WE DROVE PAST HERE SO MUCH TODAY, we missed meeting Bevs Shmooopie"

First up was Gaten Matarazzo, best known for playing Dustin Henderson on Stranger Things. Now 22, this beloved Netflix star began his career on Broadway in productions like Les Misérables and Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. Since hitting screens in 2016, he’s become a fan favorite.

Next in line was Sean Giambrone, age 26 and best known as Adam Goldberg from ABC’s The Goldbergs (2013–2023). Born in Michigan but raised in Illinois, Sean got his start in commercials at age nine. Besides live‑action roles, you’ve probably heard his voice work in shows like The Loud House and Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

Rounding out the trio was Peyton Elizabeth Lee—just 21 years old—who starred as the title character in Disney Channel’s hit Andi Mack (2017–2019). She also led in Disney+’s Secret Society of Second‑Born Royals and Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. She is an inspiring young star.

Jenni Botsford-Bozeat: "Im here all the time and somehow I miss Sean Giambrone?!?! Im so sad. The goldbergs is literally my go to show! I have watched it start to finish at least 25 times."

So if you’re craving a scoop—and maybe hoping to run into your new favorite star—Vicky’s is the place to be. You never know when Hollywood’s next big names will swing by for a tasty treat.

