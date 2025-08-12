Central New York got a little extra star power when Baseball Hall of Fame weekend rolled around in Cooperstown.

While the spotlight was on the induction ceremony, some Major League Baseball greats made sure to enjoy a little downtime before the big day, and that meant hitting the golf course.

Former Yankee CC Sabathia was among those spotted taking advantage of the area’s summer charm. He teed off at Teugega Country Club in Rome, a private course known for its Donald Ross design, rolling fairways, and beautiful views of Delta Lake.

Derek Jeter and Albert Pujols were also rumored to be on the course.

Credit - CC Sabathia/Facebook Credit - CC Sabathia/Facebook loading...

Friendly Competition on the Course

For local golf fans, seeing a 6-foot-6 former MLB ace strolling the course was definitely not an everyday sight.

According to photos Sabathia shared, the day looked laid-back and fun—lots of sunshine, plenty of smiles, and probably a little friendly competition mixed in.

READ MORE: The Picnic That Stopped Traffic - Couple Dining In NY Highway Median

If you know anything about professional athletes, you know they rarely step onto any playing field—golf course included—without trying to win.

Get our free mobile app

Credit - CC Sabathia/Facebook Credit - CC Sabathia/Facebook loading...

Stars Fly Into Griffis

Many players flew into Griffis Air Force Base for the Hall of Fame festivities, which made Rome a convenient spot for a quick round or two before heading to Cooperstown.

It’s easy to see the appeal: Teugega offers privacy, history, and the kind of small-town hospitality you don’t always get when traveling for big events.

Baseball brought Sabathia and other stars to Central New York, but for at least a day, golf was the real game in town—and it’s safe to say Teugega got to share in a little Hall of Fame weekend magic.