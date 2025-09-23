One very lucky New Yorker is about to see their Mondays—and every other day—look a lot brighter.

A winning Cash for Life ticket was sold in Orange County, and it’s good for $1,000 a week for life. That’s right—every week, forever, the kind of cash that can turn small dreams into big ones.

The winning Cash for Life numbers for the Monday, September 22, drawing were:

3-5-6-10-33 +3

Jezperklauzen/Think Stock Jezperklauzen/Think Stock loading...

Luckiest Store in the State

The winning ticket was purchased at Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, a spot that’s one of the luckiest stores in the state.

Over the past few years, the store has made several millionaires. There were two $1 million tickets sold in November 2022, two seven-figure tickets in January 2023, and a $2 million winning Powerball ticket in October 2023.

Get our free mobile app

In March of 2024, there were not one but two million-dollar winning tickets to come from Smokes for Less, which has also had another Cash4Life winner.

For one New Yorker, life just got a little sweeter, a little easier, and a lot more fun—$1,000 a week forever doesn’t happen every day.

For the rest of us, maybe it’s time to plan a little trip to Orange County and grab a ticket from the store that’s racking up winners.

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.

Cash Cow

Why not try milking the Cash Cow for $1,000 every weekday?

Tune in starting at 8:20 AM to catch the codes to Win Cash. New codes drop every hour until 5:20 PM—the more codes you collect, the better your shot at snagging all that moolah!

READ MORE: Milk the Cash Cow for $1,000 Every Day

Don’t miss your chance to turn a few codes into a big payday.