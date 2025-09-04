If you’ve ever wished your cannabis run could be as easy as a drive-thru coffee run, Verona Collective is about to make that dream a reality.

The Oneida Indian Nation’s seed-to-sale cannabis operation is opening its newest dispensary in Bridgeport, and this location will feature Verona Collective’s very first drive-thru window. That means you can now place your order online and pick it up without even leaving your car.

Fifth Verona Collective Location

Located just a short hop from Onondaga County, the Bridgeport dispensary marks Verona Collective’s fifth location overall and the third to open in 2025 alone.

The nearly 3,800-square-foot space has been designed to offer a spacious and comfortable environment for guests. Inside, you’ll find the full range of Verona Collective products, from cannabis flower and prerolls to vapes and edibles like chocolates and gummies.

Knowledgeable budtenders are on hand to answer questions and guide guests through their selection, making it a welcoming space for both seasoned cannabis users and first-timers.

Online Orders for Drive Thru

The drive-thru is available for pre-placed online orders only, so make sure to plan ahead. Guests will receive a notification when their order is ready, but keep in mind that items cannot be changed or added to at pickup.

Verona Collective plans to roll out new cannabis strains this fall, with concentrates expected by year’s end.

These will join the company’s full lineup across four exclusive brands: Trim & Proper, CNY Provisions, Humble & Kind, and Fair Shake, offering more than 24 unique strains in over 120 different sizes to suit every preference and budget.

The Bridgeport location officially opens Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 482 Lake Road, offering both in-store shopping and the new drive-thru experience for cannabis fans across the region.