If you love the kind of holiday event that feels like stepping straight into a Christmas movie, Camden has the perfect night planned.

The annual Camden Holiday Stroll and Santa in the Park is coming up on Friday, December 12th, from 5 to 8 PM, and it’s one of those evenings where the whole village lights up, literally and figuratively. Imagine Greater Camden puts this event together each year, and they’re inviting everyone to bundle up, head downtown, and enjoy a night packed with small-town magic.

Santa Arrives to Kick Off the Celebration

The fun begins right at 5 PM in Village Park when Santa and Mrs. Claus roll in on a fire truck. Kids love it, adults love it, and honestly, it’s impossible not to smile when you hear those sirens and see Santa waving from the ladder. Once they arrive, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be hanging out for selfies and holiday photos.

Holiday Fun in Village Park

There’s plenty more happening in the park, too. Carpenter's Paint and Hardware is sponsoring free horse and carriage rides, which always end up being one of the highlights of the night. You can also check out the stunning Kindred Moon Siberian Huskies. They’re beautiful, friendly, and a total hit with animal lovers. And for the first time, Camden is introducing a Village Marketplace this year. Local vendors will be set up around the park with unique holiday gifts, treats, and handmade finds. Leslie’s Laundry will be handing out free mittens, and Connected Community Schools has fun activities lined up for kids of all ages.

Once you make your way onto Main Street, the energy keeps going. Kids can get their faces painted, go searching for the Grinch, or try to spot the Elf on the Shelf hiding nearby. And the music lineup is packed with holiday cheer thanks to performances from the Camden Middle School Small Band Ensemble, the Camden High School Select Choir, and the always-popular Mistletones. One thing you don’t want to skip is the Main Street Merchant Bingo.

Event Details and Planning Your Visit

Jim Plumley, President of Imagine Greater Camden, says the whole event feels “straight out of a Christmas movie,” and he’s not wrong. If you want a full list of events and participating businesses, head over to CamdenStroll.com and start planning your festive night out.

