The butter is in, and it’s more than just a treat for your eyes.

The 57th Annual American Dairy Association North East Butter Sculpture has officially debuted at the New York State Fair, and this year’s display is a true celebration of dairy, life, and a little bit of imagination.

The sculpture is titled “Dairy For Good: Nourish. Grow. Thrive.” and draws inspiration from the 125th anniversary of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and its New York-born author, L. Frank Baum.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Dairy Defies Gravity

The centerpiece is a hot air balloon, marked with the phrase “Dairy Defies Gravity,” hovering above a winding path that tells the story of life. Along the way, three butter figures highlight the role dairy plays at every stage: a pregnant woman sipping milk, a six-month-old enjoying yogurt, and a toddler savoring a piece of cheese.

READ MORE: Ultimate 2025 New York State Fair Food Guide

The sculpture isn’t just art — it’s storytelling, showing how milk, cheese, and yogurt nourish and support growth from the very beginning.

“This year’s butter sculpture beautifully showcases the power of dairy nutrition,” said John Chrisman, CEO of the American Dairy Association North East.

Get our free mobile app

Credit - American Dairy Association North East Credit - American Dairy Association North East loading...

11 Days to Sculpt

Artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton spent 11 days sculpting over 800 pounds of butter from O-AT-KA Milk Products, adding color for the fourth consecutive year to bring the scene to life.

Once the Fair wraps up, the butter will be recycled at Noblehurst Farms in Linwood, generating renewable energy and keeping thousands of pounds of butter out of landfills.

READ MORE: Watch the New York State Fair Butter Sculpture Get Recycled into Energy

Visitors can see this stunning, buttery story unfold in the Dairy Products Building throughout the Fair — and maybe leave inspired to enjoy a little more dairy in their own lives.