New York is dealing with a serious fire risk, and a statewide burn ban is in effect through October 15.

Officials will check in before then to see if it can be lifted, but for now, it’s all about being careful with fire and saving water wherever you can.

What is Banned

Most outdoor fires are off-limits—so no burning brush, debris, or open campfires. That said, small, controlled fires are still okay. Backyard fire pits or contained campfires under three feet high and four feet wide are fine, and tiny cooking fires are allowed, too.

Just remember, burning leaves or garbage is already illegal, and a lot of towns already have their own local bans.

Dry Conditions Across the State

The fire danger is especially high in places like the Southern Tier, Lake Ontario Plains, St. Lawrence, the Adirondacks, High Peaks, and Upper Hudson Champlain areas. Dry brush lights up easily, and with gusty winds and low humidity, even a tiny spark can turn into a big problem fast.

The rest of the state isn’t out of the woods either—fires can still start from most accidental causes, so it’s smart to stay cautious everywhere.

Dozens of Wildfires

Since August, Forest Rangers have already handled 64 wildfires. Combine that with ongoing drought conditions and a drought watch for most of the state, and you can see why officials are stressing fire safety and water conservation.

Every little bit helps—whether it’s skipping a backyard bonfire or cutting back on water use, it all counts during this dry stretch.