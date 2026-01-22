Videos circulating on social media have sparked a lot of conversation — and concern — after showing what appears to be a young girl being bullied at a Central New York school.

The clips, originally shared on Facebook, spread quickly, drawing hundreds of comments from parents, community members, and even former students who say situations like this aren’t new and aren't just limited to the Dolgeville school, where it took place.

According to Aaron Gonio, the parent who posted the videos, his daughter has been experiencing this behavior for weeks, and he's not alone. "I've had close to a hundred families reach out with similar problems in the surrounding towns and even counties over."

One video showed Gonio's daughter being punched. The other, which Facebook has taken down, showed a student throwing her to the ground.

District Stepping In

Dolgeville Superintendent Joseph Gilfus said the district became aware of the incident and immediately took steps to determine the source of the videos since the “use of cellphones in school is prohibited, as is the distribution of video containing any student(s) without consent.”

Dolgeville has an anti-bullying policy in place, which Gilfus says the district is following.

“Behavior and conduct that imposes fear or harm to anyone is unacceptable and will continue to never be tolerated at Dolgeville CSD, not in the past, today, tomorrow, or in the future. What we endorse, promote, and practice is a kinder school for any student or person to feel safe and free to learn and enjoy.”

Students Held Accountable

Gilfus says the two primary offenders have been held accountable, and the district continues to work closely with staff, local law enforcement, and the victim’s family.

"Please give the District the necessary time for this incident to be fully investigated and addressed appropriately."

Despite the suspensions, Aaron says he hasn't allowed his daughter to return to school yet. "Both girls were able to be on the school steps after school, looking for my daughter."

Stand Up For Others

The videos also highlight a troubling reality: the students filming and posting the clips weren’t just bystanders — laughing at someone else’s pain or failing to step in makes them part of the problem.

Schools should be safe spaces, but that responsibility doesn’t rest solely on administrators. Parents play a key role, teaching empathy, accountability, and the courage to stand up for others.

This incident has clearly struck a nerve in the community, and while the investigation continues, one thing is certain: conversations about bullying matter. Every student deserves to feel safe, supported, and heard.