Great Buffalo Chicken Wings Debate: Who Was The First

Who really created the first Buffalo chicken wings? It depends on who you ask.

The Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York claims to have created the phenomenon on October 30, 1964. That was the day Teressa Bellissimo deep-fried chicken wings and covered them in secret sauce for hungry diners.

John Young started serving uncut chicken wings that he breaded, deep fried and served in his own special 'Mumbo sauce,' at his Buffalo restaurant, beginning in 1961.

John Young’s Wings n’ Things is still widely-regarded as the original Buffalo wing today.

No Trademark

The Young family tells WKBW no marketing and no trademark is why John Young isn't attributed with creating the New York staple.

“In hindsight, if he would have patented it we wouldn’t be having this discussion, but many people who know the history of Buffalo know who was selling wings first."

Young did register the name of his restaurant, John Young's Wings 'n Things, at the county courthouse before leaving the Buffalo area in 1970, according to Wikipedia.

Chicken Wing Day

Buffalo declared July 29th to be Chicken Wing Day in 1977, issuing an official proclamation celebrating Anchor Bar co-owner Frank Bellissimo.

In 2013, Young was inducted into the National Buffalo Wing Hall of Flame.

There's several Buffalo Bike Tours to see, experience and taste the city on two wheels. The site where John Young's restaurant was located is part of the tour and Young's oldest daughter is making her Dad's sauce and selling it for historical purposes along the tour.

Just a heads up. In Buffalo they just call them wings.

