One of the greatest sights to see are the famed Budweiser Clydesdale horses. A chance to see them is about to happen in Central New York this month.

READ MORE: Fall Is Coming To New York, Here Is What To Expect

New York State's largest brewery is the Anheuser-Busch Baldwinsville Brewery located on Brundage Road, outside the village of Baldwinsville

The Budweiser Clydesdales are headed to Baldwinsville, near Syracuse, to celebrate Budweiser's 150th Anniversary.

The Parade

The parade will be followed by an event on Paper Mill Island featuring food trucks, music, family friendly entertainment.

And of course, the Budweiser Clydesdales and Hitch. Parade begins at 2pm, event concludes on Paper Mill Island at 5pm.

The Route

The famous Clydesdales start their journey from John Glen Boulevard onto Salina Street where the tailer will get unloaded and set up takes place.

Get our free mobile app

From there, the famed horses will begin proceeding towards East Genesee Street making their way towards Oswego Street and Syracuse Street.

The parade route will make stops at various locations through Baldwinsville. Those stops include:

1) Sals

2) Mohegan Manor

3) Pizza Man

4) Angry Garlic

READ MORE: See The Incredible 9/11 Tribute Over New York Harbor

5) BG-1

6) Sammy Malones

7) Paper Mill Island

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

About The Baldwinsville Location

The plant originally opened in 1976 and was operated by the Jos. Schlitz Brewing Company.

Anheuser-Busch acquired the property and heavily converted/reopened it, officially launching it as an Anheuser-Busch brewery on June 23, 1983.

To celebrate the grand opening, the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales were brought in for the festivities.

Spanning a massive 1.5 million square feet, it is the largest brewery in New York State. It pumps out millions of barrels of beverages annually (producing roughly 6 million barrels at peak operational capacities) and supports hundreds of local jobs.