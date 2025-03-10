Insane Video of Massive Brush Fires in New York

Multiple fires are burning in New York and the Governor has decaled a State of Emergency.

Insane video shows the massive smoke rolling through Suffolk County as multiple brush fires continue to burn in Long Island. Flames can even been seen shooting over the road.

Four separate wildfires blanketed Long Island’s East End with heavy smoke on Saturday, March 8, prompting evacuations and threatening homes in both middle class communities and the wealthy Hamptons.

More than 30 fire companies are on the ground battling the flames. The New York National Guard is dropping water and other state agencies are stepping in, using drones, managing traffic, and providing additional personnel to help battle the blaze.

Three Fires Still Burning

One of the four fires was extinguished over the weekend.

County Executive Ed Romaine says they are working together to get three major brush fires on the East End under control.

"We are working with the town of Southampton closely. The National Guard is also involved in water drops that began sometime ago. Sunrise highway remains closed past exit 58."

Strong Winds Fuel Wildfires On Long Island Getty Images loading...

Be Aware of the Air

Residents in the area have been evacuated but the widespread smoke is affect the air quality.

People are being advised to stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed if possible.

If anyone needs to go outside, they are being advised to wear a mask.

To check your location's current air quality, go to airnow.gov.

Burn Ban

An immediate burn ban has been issued for Long Island, New York City, and parts of the Hudson Valley before the annual ban on residential brush burning takes effect March 16.

