Big news for fishing fans in New York!

The Department of Environmental Conservation just announced a brand-new state record for brook trout.

Benjamin Ferguson, a passionate angler from Lowville in Lewis County, landed an incredible 22-inch, six-pound three-ounce brook trout on July 5, 2025, in the St. Regis Canoe Area.

What’s cool is that this fish just barely beat the old record from 2013 by three ounces — talk about a close call.

Benjamin caught it while slow trolling with a Lake Clear Wabbler, proving patience and the right technique really pay off.

Angler Achievement Awards Program

Benjamin submitted his catch through the DEC’s revamped Angler Achievement Awards Program.

If you haven’t heard of it, this program tracks all kinds of impressive catches and recognizes anglers who catch any of 40 eligible fish species that meet certain size requirements. When you qualify, you get official recognition and even a cool sticker to celebrate your achievement.

One of the best things about the program now is that you can easily submit your catch from your phone with their new online entry form. Plus, the program has categories for adults, youth, and state records, so there’s something for every angler.

This program ties into the “Get Offline, Get Outside” initiative, encouraging everyone—especially kids and families—to put down their phones and enjoy the outdoors.

If you’re gearing up for fishing season, check out the Tackle Box feature in DEC’s HuntFishNY app. It’s packed with handy info like fishing spots, stocking schedules, and regulations to help make your next trip a success.

So, whether you’re a seasoned pro or just starting out, there’s never been a better time to get outside and try your luck.