Central New York Therapy Dog Heads To Westminster Show

One local therapy dog from here in Central New York is heading to New York City to compete in one of the biggest dog events in the world.

Meet Bodhi, Golisano’s Therapy Dog

If you’ve ever spent time at Golisano Children’s Hospital, there’s a good chance you’ve met Bodhi. When Bodhi, whose nickname is Bodalicious at home, isn’t competing, he visits patients at Upstate’s Golisano Children's Hospital every couple of weeks as part of Animal Assisted Therapy, one of Upstate’s Pet Therapy programs, where he is a favorite of patients and staff alike. Now, Bodhi is about to trade hospital hallways for bright lights and big crowds.

From Syracuse to the Big Apple

According to the hospital, the beloved therapy dog is heading to New York City to compete in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Bodhi will be in the ring on February 3rd, going paw-to-paw with some of the best dogs in the country, all hoping for that coveted Best in Show title.

What Makes Bodhi Shine

For Bodhi, crowds aren’t anything new. Most days, he’s walking quietly through Golisano, stopping in patient rooms and curling up beside kids who need comfort. His owner and trainer, Lynn Coates, says that’s where Bodhi truly shines.

“Bodhi is very well-loved by many across the institution, and his gentle temperament makes him a perfect companion for patients of all ages,” said Stephanie Mack, manager of the Office of Volunteer Programs. “Our four-legged volunteers never fail to lift spirits; they bring a wave of joy and smiles throughout the facility and are often a highlight of the day.”

Competition Time: Westminster Kennel Club

At Westminster, the expectations are a little different. Instead of quiet snuggles, Bodhi will need to show off his movement, posture, and personality. Coates says the judges will be watching everything. And yes, attitude matters too.

“At times, Bodhi can be a little quiet,” she said with a laugh. “So I’m in the ring like, ‘Let’s go!’”

At just three years old, Bodhi is ready for the challenge. But no matter how the competition turns out, his biggest fans aren’t sitting ringside in New York City. They’re waiting back home in Syracuse. Once the show wraps up and the noise fades, Bodhi will slip back into his therapy dog vest and return to Golisano Children’s Hospital. After each visit, Bodhi stops at the Starbucks in the hospital lobby for a Puppaccino made special just for him.

“We’re walking down the hallway, and everyone is smiling,” she said. “That’s the joy he brings.”

Home Is Where the Heart Is

Bodhi is one of only four dogs approved to visit patients at the children’s hospital, and he makes those visits at least twice a month. Whether he comes home with a ribbon or not, one thing’s for sure: Bodhi is already a champion where it matters most.

