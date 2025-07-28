Two Central New York men are lucky to be alive after spending more than five hours in the water when their fishing boat partially capsized on Oneida Lake.

Stranded On Oneida Lake

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the Marine Patrol Unit responded to a report of a capsized boat with someone in the water near Godfrey Point around 2:25PM on July 27th. Before deputies could arrive, a nearby boater spotted and pulled the man in the water to safety.

Once the man was rescued, it became clear a second person was still missing. Fortunately, another good Samaritan found the second person soon after and was able to safely bring him aboard. Both men were then transported to shore, where EMS evaluated them as a precaution.

The Good Samaritans Who Saved Lives

The Sheriff’s Office identified the boaters as 77-year-old Joseph Davis and 66-year-old Brian Palmer. According to the investigation, the two men launched their 16-foot Starcraft vessel around 8:30AM for a day of fishing. However, their boat suffered a mechanical failure in rough conditions, began taking on water, and eventually capsized. This left them stranded in the lake for over five hours.

In a Facebook post, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office emphasized what saved the men's lives:

“Both occupants were wearing their life jackets at the time of the incident, which inevitably, saved their lives.”

Rescue efforts were assisted by the Cleveland Fire Department, Sylvan Beach Fire Department, and Vineall Ambulance. But most of all, the Sheriff’s Office gave heartfelt recognition to the citizens who sprang into action to help.

“Special recognition and thanks to the good Samaritans who assisted with rescuing the occupants from the water”

Why Life Jackets Made the Difference

This close call serves as an important reminder of the unpredictable nature of the water, even for experienced boaters. Thanks to quick thinking, some good-hearted strangers, and life jackets, what could have ended in tragedy turned into a powerful story of survival and community.