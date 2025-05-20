Seeing a black bear in New York State isn’t exactly shocking, especially if you're hiking through the Adirondacks or pitching a tent in the Catskills. But spotting one strolling across your driveway in a Central New York neighborhood? That’s a little more unexpected.

It happened in North Utica. Kathy Ganci caught the bear casually walking across the driveway on her security footage just after 2:30 in the morning.

And it's no small bear either. Take a look at the photos Kathy shared on social media.

Bears in New York State

There are 6,000 to 8,000 bears in New York State, according to the DEC.

Where do they call home?

50-60% live in the Adirondack region

30-35% live in the Catskill region

10-15% live in the Central-Western region

Although most bears typically live in the mountains, more are venturing into neighborhoods as development continues to shrink their natural habitat with new homes and businesses.

READ MORE: Hiker's Terrifying Run-In With Bear in New York Mountains

BirdImages from Getty Images Signature BirdImages from Getty Images Signature loading...

Tips to Avoid Bears

The DEC has tips on what to do if you happen to run into a bear.

Do:

Make noise to scare the bears away: Yell, clap, or bang pots.

Stay calm: Walk slowly and speak in a loud and calm voice.

Leave slowly: Cautiously back away from the bear.

Don't:

Approach, surround, or corner a bear: Bears aggressively defend themselves when they feel threatened. Be especially cautious around cubs as mother bears are very protective.

Run from a bear: They may run after you.

Throw anything an approaching bear: This will only encourage bears to approach and "bully" people to get food.

If a bear charges you stand your ground.

If a bear makes contact with you: Fight back with anything at hand (knife, stick, rocks, or fists).

READ MORE: You'll Bare-ly Believe How Close Hunter Gets to Bear in New York

Credit - Kaitlyn Moon Credit - Kaitlyn Moon loading...

Avoid Bears Coming Onto Your Property:

Take down bird feeders in April. Suet and seeds are a very strong attraction for bears, even if they can't reach them.

Suet and seeds are a very strong attraction for bears, even if they can't reach them. Clean your grill . Turn the grill on high for several minutes after you are done cooking to burn residual odors.

. Turn the grill on high for several minutes after you are done cooking to burn residual odors. Lock up your trash . Garbage is extremely attractive to bears. It should be kept in sealed garbage cans inside a building. Anything with an odor can attract a bear.

. Garbage is extremely attractive to bears. It should be kept in sealed garbage cans inside a building. Anything with an odor can attract a bear. Do not feed your pets outside . Leftover food or even an empty dish can attract a bear.

. Leftover food or even an empty dish can attract a bear. Do not have refrigerators or freezers outside or on porches. Bears can smell what is inside.

If You're Camping:

Throw out all your trash and recyclables.

Lock up your coolers and food. Store food in either the trunk of your car or in the cab of your truck. Keep windows shut and food and coolers out of sight.

NEVER keep food, coolers, or scented items in your tent.

Treat all toiletries as food items. Toiletry products are heavily scented and are as attractive to bears as actual food.

Clean up after all meals immediately. Keep grills, pots, pans, cooking utensils, and wash basins clean when not in use.

Do not put grease, garbage, plastic diapers, cans, bottles, or other refuse into the fireplace. These items do not properly burn and will attract bears with their odors.

Always remember when exploring the wilderness - you're in their home. Be vigilant and stay safe.

Get our free mobile app

Bear Destroys Vehicle in Search of Food This is why you don't leave food anywhere bears can smell it. Even in your car. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams