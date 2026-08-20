An Unlikely Friendship Is Winning Hearts

Who says you have to be the same species to become best friends?

That seems to be the lesson at Six Flags Great Adventure’s Wild Safari, where a two-month-old American bison calf named Gertie has found an unexpected buddy in Penny, a hand-raised kangaroo who is just over a year old.

The two have been spending time near the Wild Safari’s veterinary clinic, and their friendship has quickly become a favorite among the animal care team. In fact, Penny has taken on a very sweet daily routine — grooming her much larger friend.

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Yes, The Kangaroo Grooms The Bison

Almost every day, Penny can be found carefully grooming Gertie while the two hang out together. It's not exactly the friendship anyone would have predicted, but apparently these two don't care that they look a little different from one another.

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Dr. William Rives, Director of Safari at Six Flags Great Adventure, says animals have a way of surprising us, and the bond between Penny and Gertie is definitely something special.

“It’s unusual to see two very different species form this kind of connection, but they genuinely enjoy being together."

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Gertie is still growing under the watchful eye of the Wild Safari animal care team, while Penny is getting ready for her next big step — joining the kangaroo population out on the Safari.

A Friendship With A Countdown

That means Penny and Gertie won't necessarily be side-by-side forever, but for now, they're making the most of their time together. And honestly, watching a kangaroo groom a bison calf sounds like one of those things you probably wouldn't believe unless you saw it yourself.

The 350-acre Wild Safari is home to more than 1,200 animals from around the world. Guests can experience the wildlife preserve aboard an off-road guided truck tour, with the chance to see animals including giraffes, rhinos, elephants, bison, and kangaroos.

And every once in a while, you get an unexpected friendship like this one.

Gertie and Penny are a pretty adorable reminder that sometimes the sweetest bonds happen between the most unlikely pairs.