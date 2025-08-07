Turns out, one of the world’s most powerful sports and media moguls has a soft spot for a tiny town in Upstate New York.

John W. Henry — the billionaire owner of the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, and the Boston Globe — recently brought his luxury yacht, Elysian, to dock in Clayton, New York. And according to the crew? He absolutely loved it.

“This is one of our favorite ports to visit! There is so much to do here. Clayton is one of the cleanest towns we have ever been to, and we have literally been around the world.”

High praise from a team that has quite literally circled the globe.

While docked at the Frink Dock, Elysian and its guests enjoyed everything the area has to offer — dining, shopping, and soaking in the unique small-town charm that Clayton is known for.

It’s safe to say word is getting out: this Thousand Islands gem is becoming a go-to for high-end yacht travelers.

Helping make it all happen was RJM Ship and Yacht Division, which took care of every detail for the luxury vessel — from security and transportation to waste removal, provisioning, and local recommendations. Talk about VIP service.

So the next time you stroll along the waterfront in Clayton, just remember: you’re sharing the views with billionaires. And they’re just as obsessed with Upstate as we are.