Unleash Your Inner Child In World’s Biggest Bounce House Coming To New York
It's back! The World's Biggest Bounce House is making four stops in New York for even more inflatable fun this summer.
The Big Bounce America is back in the Empire State.
Spend the day unleashing your inner child shooting hoops, climbing towers, sliding into a ball pit, or just chilling on oversized couches and chairs.
The World’s Largest Bounce House
Enjoy party games, interactive fun, confetti blasts, dodgeball competition on a 16,000 square foot inflatable goliath, certified by Guinness as The World’s Largest Bounce House.
Big Bounce DJ
Keeping the party going all day long, performing from a stage at the very center of the Big Bounce house, is the resident DJ/MC.
Sport Slam
Shoot hoops in a customized sports arena filled with goals, nets, and balls of every size and type.
Battle Zone
There are also special zones for climbing and a ‘battle zone’ where you can compete against your friends in a competition to see who can stay on their podium the longest.
airSPACE
Get lost in space in an experience literally ‘out of this world.’
The airspace zone is a space-themed wonderland filled with space ships, moon craters, and a 25-foot inflatable alien in the center of the action.
Slide your way down a 5-lane slide into the 60ft tall maze, complete with aliens and ball pits.
The Giant
Looking for even more crazy bouncing, climbing, and flipping action? Take on The Giant; over 900 feet of 50 different obstacles to overcome as you make your way from the start line to our grand finale ‘Giant’ slide.
Kick off Your Shoes & Let Loose
"We need more fun in the world," said Josh Kinnersley, Chief Operating Officer of The Big Bounce America. "the times we’ve just gone through, we invite you to kick those shoes off and let loose for a while."
Tickets
The World's Biggest Bounce House isn't just for big kids. There's fun for all ages, including toddlers 3 and under, juniors 7 and younger, bigger kids under 16, and adult sessions for anyone 16 and older.
One ticket gets you three hours of unlimited access to the Sports Slam, Airspace, and The Giant along with a dedicated time slot in the Big Bounce House.
Toddler Sessions: Kids 3 and under accompanied by parents/carers - $22
Junior Sessions: Aimed mainly at kids aged 7 and under - $35
Bigger Kids Sessions: Bit more boisterous for kids 15 & under - $38
Adult Sessions: Anyone 16+ - $45
Bounce House in New York
Long Island May 25
Rochester, New York May 31-June 2
Albany July 12-July 14
Queens September 28
Tickets and more information are available at thebigbounceamerica.com.
