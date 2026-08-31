Some things are just fascinating to read about or think about let along be able to capture with your own eyes. UFO's, the Loch Ness Monster and of course Bigfoot. Especially if they are sighted in New York State.

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While the pictures are blurry at best and the location hasn't exactly been "conformed", everyone is taking a guess as to what was photographed in Central New York.

The Swamp Sighting

A 25-year-old hiker in Onondaga County got the shock of her life when she snapped photos of what she describes as an "inhuman" figure wading through a murky glacial bog.

You can see for yourself and make up your own conclusions. Note, according to the website, some of the images are listed as NSFW, or to spell it out, Not Safe For Work.

The images, quickly dubbed the "Syracuse Figure," show a short, stocky silhouette hip-deep in water and muck.

While investigators from the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization (BFRO) suggest it could be a juvenile Sasquatch, local skeptics are betting it's just an eccentric local taking a very misguided dip.

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No Stranger To Bigfoot

Central and Upstate New York are no strangers to cryptid chaos.

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Compared to decades of Adirondack Mountain scares and howling in the North Country woods, this latest Onondaga County splash is a uniquely soggy addition to the local folklore.

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Internet Debates

Social media has predictably exploded over the blurry swamp snapshots, tearing apart the BFRO's juvenile monster theory.

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Social media users have heavily leaned toward more mundane explanations, joking that the mysterious wader is just an older gentleman looking for a secluded spot to cool off or catfish.

Whether it's a mythical ape-man or a confused neighbor, the elusive figure has successfully put Syracuse back on the national cryptid map.