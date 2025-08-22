Prost, Utica. The Biergarten is back with its annual Oktoberfest Celebration, and this year it’s bigger and better than ever.

Spread across three weekends, the event promises all the fun, food, and festivities you’d expect from a true Bavarian party, right here in the heart of Utica. From polka dancing to stein racing, pretzel tossing to sausage contests, there’s something for everyone. Families, friends, and even your four-legged companions are welcome. Best of all, admission is free, so grab your crew and dive into a celebration of German culture, food, and friendly competition.

Weekend 1: Oktoberfest Music & Traditions

The first weekend, on September 20th, is all about Oktoberfest music and traditions. Visitors can kick things off with a Polka Dance-Off, cheer on competitors in a yodeling contest, and test their knowledge in the Oktoberfest Trivia Challenge. There will also be live performances from German dancers, giving you a taste of authentic Bavarian culture and beer.

Weekend 2: Taste of Oktoberfest

On September 27th, the second weekend takes a delicious turn with a focus on Oktoberfest flavors. Food lovers won’t want to miss sauerkraut, mustard, and brat tastings, while a Beer Label Guessing Game offers a playful challenge for beer enthusiasts. Yodeling competitions return for those ready to showcase their vocal talents, and the sausage catch competition adds a hilarious twist to the foodie fun.

Weekend 3: Oktoberfest Games & Challenges

The final weekend, October 4th, ramps up the excitement with games and challenges. Get ready to roll barrels in the Fassrollen race, test your aim with a pretzel toss, and see who can devour sausages the fastest in a contest that requires an entry fee. Stein racing, or Bierlauf, offers both a challenge and bragging rights, while the sausage catch competition makes another appearance.

Friday Fun: Beers, Bites & Challenges

Don’t forget, Oktoberfest fun doesn’t stop on the weekends. Every Friday, the Biergarten offers beers and bites, beer pong, pretzel making (with creations you can take home), and a stein hoisting challenge. Whether you’re sampling German favorites, competing in a traditional game, or just soaking up the festive atmosphere, the Biergarten’s Oktoberfest Celebration is the place to be this fall.

