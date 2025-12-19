Best & Worst Times to Hit the Road This Holiday Season
If you’re planning to hit the road this holiday season, buckle up. AAA projects that 122.4 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home during the Christmas season. That’s up 2.2% from last year, surpassing 2024’s record of 119.7 million travelers.
“Year-end travel is a mix of family road trips, friend getaways, and tropical vacations,” says Patti Artessa, Director of Public Affairs Outreach for AAA Northeast.
Road Travel
Most travelers will be taking to the roads: AAA forecasts 109.5 million Americans, or roughly 89% of holiday travelers, will travel by car—a 2% increase from last year. With so many cars on the road, it’s more important than ever to plan ahead.
December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, and both AAA and MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) are urging travelers to make safe choices and have a plan for getting home safely.
Traffic is expected to be heaviest the weekend before Christmas, especially Saturday and Sunday, December 20 and 21, as people rush to reach their destinations. Friday, December 26, will also see heavier traffic as post-Christmas travelers head home.
On the flip side, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day tend to have lighter traffic, though crashes or severe weather could still create delays.
Best & Worst Travel Times
Whether you’re planning a short drive to visit family or a longer trip to a sunny escape, knowing the best and worst times to travel can make a huge difference.
Leaving early, avoiding peak afternoon and evening hours, and staying alert behind the wheel will help ensure your holiday journey is as smooth—and safe—as possible.
Saturday, Dec 20
Worst: Noon–8 p.m.
Best: After 9 p.m.
Sunday, Dec 21
Worst: 1–7 p.m.
Best: Before 11 a.m.
Monday, Dec 22
Worst: 1–7 p.m.
Best: Before 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Dec 23
Worst: 1–7 p.m.
Best: Before 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Dec 24
Minimal Traffic Impact Expected
Thursday, Dec 25
Minimal Traffic Impact Expected
Friday, Dec 26
Worst: 11 a.m.–8 p.m.
Best: Before 11 a.m.
Saturday, Dec 27
Worst: 11 a.m.–8 p.m.
Best: Before 11 a.m.
Sunday, Dec 28
Worst: 11 a.m.–8 p.m.
Best: Before 11 a.m.
Monday, Dec 29
Worst: Noon–8 p.m.
Best: Before 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Dec 30
Worst: Noon–7 p.m.
Best: Before 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Dec 31
Minimal Traffic Impact Expected
Thursday, Jan 1
Minimal Traffic Impact Expected
Whether heading out by car or plane, don’t forget to pack a little patience. The roads and airports will be packed, so take a breath — you’ll get there when you get there.
