If you’re planning to hit the road this holiday season, buckle up. AAA projects that 122.4 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home during the Christmas season. That’s up 2.2% from last year, surpassing 2024’s record of 119.7 million travelers.

“Year-end travel is a mix of family road trips, friend getaways, and tropical vacations,” says Patti Artessa, Director of Public Affairs Outreach for AAA Northeast.

Road Travel

Most travelers will be taking to the roads: AAA forecasts 109.5 million Americans, or roughly 89% of holiday travelers, will travel by car—a 2% increase from last year. With so many cars on the road, it’s more important than ever to plan ahead.

December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, and both AAA and MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) are urging travelers to make safe choices and have a plan for getting home safely.

Traffic is expected to be heaviest the weekend before Christmas, especially Saturday and Sunday, December 20 and 21, as people rush to reach their destinations. Friday, December 26, will also see heavier traffic as post-Christmas travelers head home.

On the flip side, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day tend to have lighter traffic, though crashes or severe weather could still create delays.

Best & Worst Travel Times

Whether you’re planning a short drive to visit family or a longer trip to a sunny escape, knowing the best and worst times to travel can make a huge difference.

Leaving early, avoiding peak afternoon and evening hours, and staying alert behind the wheel will help ensure your holiday journey is as smooth—and safe—as possible.

Saturday, Dec 20

Worst: Noon–8 p.m.

Best: After 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec 21

Worst: 1–7 p.m.

Best: Before 11 a.m.

Monday, Dec 22

Worst: 1–7 p.m.

Best: Before 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec 23

Worst: 1–7 p.m.

Best: Before 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec 24

Minimal Traffic Impact Expected

Thursday, Dec 25

Minimal Traffic Impact Expected

Friday, Dec 26

Worst: 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Best: Before 11 a.m.

Saturday, Dec 27

Worst: 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Best: Before 11 a.m.

Sunday, Dec 28

Worst: 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Best: Before 11 a.m.

Monday, Dec 29

Worst: Noon–8 p.m.

Best: Before 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec 30

Worst: Noon–7 p.m.

Best: Before 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec 31

Minimal Traffic Impact Expected

Thursday, Jan 1

Minimal Traffic Impact Expected

Whether heading out by car or plane, don’t forget to pack a little patience. The roads and airports will be packed, so take a breath — you’ll get there when you get there.