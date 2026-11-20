Lake Placid Makes List of Best Ski Towns in America

If you're looking for a good excuse to plan a winter getaway, you don't have to travel out West to find some great skiing. New York has plenty of places to hit the slopes, and one Adirondack destination just earned some national recognition.

Lake Placid has landed in the top 10 of USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for Best Ski Town in America, coming in at No. 8 on the 2026 list.

That's pretty good company, considering the list includes ski destinations from across the country. North Conway, New Hampshire, took the No. 1 spot, followed by Mammoth Lakes, California, and Breckenridge, Colorado.

Photo by Tim Gouw on Unsplash woman wearing hoodie spreading her arm near trees with snows

What's So Special About Lake Placid?

Lake Placid has a little something extra going for it besides the snow. It's home to plenty of Olympic history, beautiful mountain scenery, and, of course, Whiteface Mountain.

Whiteface hosted alpine skiing events during the 1980 Winter Olympics and is still one of the biggest draws for skiers looking for a challenge. There's also plenty to do when you're not on the mountain, including restaurants, shops, and Olympic attractions.

READ MORE: Skate Like an Olympian at Lake Placid Speed Skating Oval

READ MORE: Mush Through the Adirondacks This Winter on a Dog Sled

And if skiing isn't your thing, you can still enjoy a winter getaway without ever putting on a pair of ski boots. Nobody needs to know you came for the hot chocolate and the scenery.

Photo by Kenneth Running on Unsplash White building with illuminated olympic rings symbol

New York Has Plenty of Other Ski Towns Worth Visiting

Lake Placid isn't the only place in New York where you can enjoy a winter getaway. We have quite a few other destinations that deserve some attention, including:

Ellicottville: Home to Holiday Valley and HoliMont, this Western New York village has two ski resorts, plenty of restaurants, shops, and a fun après-ski scene.

Home to Holiday Valley and HoliMont, this Western New York village has two ski resorts, plenty of restaurants, shops, and a fun après-ski scene. Hunter: Located in the Catskills, Hunter Mountain is a popular destination, especially for people coming from the New York City area.

Located in the Catskills, Hunter Mountain is a popular destination, especially for people coming from the New York City area. Windham: Another Catskills favorite, Windham offers skiing, mountain views, and a small-town atmosphere.

Another Catskills favorite, Windham offers skiing, mountain views, and a small-town atmosphere. North Creek: If you're looking for Adirondack skiing, Gore Mountain is a big draw. It's one of the largest ski areas in the state.

If you're looking for Adirondack skiing, Gore Mountain is a big draw. It's one of the largest ski areas in the state. Highmount: Home to Belleayre Mountain, this Catskills destination offers skiing for beginners and experienced skiers alike.

Home to Belleayre Mountain, this Catskills destination offers skiing for beginners and experienced skiers alike. Cortland: Greek Peak Mountain Resort makes this Central New York area another option for a winter getaway.

New York has ski destinations spread across the Adirondacks, Catskills, Central New York, and Western New York.

So whether you're looking for challenging trails, a family ski weekend, or just a cozy town where you can enjoy the snow, there are plenty of options without having to leave the state.