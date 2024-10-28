Top of the Class: Best Public Schools in Central New York
Where are the best public schools in Central New York?
Take a look at which high, middle and elementary schools made the grade this year. 5 of them have the honor of being in the top 100 across the state.
Oneida County
In Oneida County, it's Clinton that has the most honors. It may not be #1 but it shows up in the top 3 for High, Middle and Elementary School. No other district can say that.
Best High Schools
New Hartford Senior High School
#1 in Best Public High Schools in Oneida County
#119 in New York
Clinton Senior High School
#2 in Best Public High Schools in Oneida County
#140 in New York
Whitesboro High School
#3 in Best Public High Schools in Oneida County
#290 in New York
Best Middle Schools
Perry Junior High School
#1 in Best Public Middle Schools in Oneida County
#123 in New York
Parkway Middle School
#2 in Best Public Middle Schools in Oneida County
#260 in New York
Clinton Middle School
#3 in Best Public Middle Schools in Oneida County
#328 in New York
Best Elementary Schools
Hughes Elementary School
#1 in Best Public Elementary Schools in Oneida County
#390 in New York
Robert L. Bradley Elementary School
#2 in Best Public Elementary Schools in Oneida County
#587 in New York
Clinton Elementary School
#3 in Best Public Elementary Schools in Oneida County
#671 in New York
See all of the Best Public Schools in Oneida County.
READ MORE: Best Colleges & Top Party Schools In New York For 2025
Madison County
In Madison County, Chittenango and Cazenovia are the spots with the best schools. Not just high school either. The middle schools are getting top honors.
Best High Schools
Chittenango High School
#1 in Best Public High Schools in Madison County
#312 in New York
Cazenovia High School
#2 in Best Public High Schools in Madison County
#371 in New York
Oneida Senior High School
#3 in Best Public High Schools in Madison County
#516 in New York
Best Middle Schools
Cazenovia Middle School
#1 in Best Public Middle Schools in Madison County
#374 in New York
Chittenango Middle School
#2 in Best Public Middle Schools in Madison County
#441 in New York
Best Elementary Schools
Bolivar Road Elementary School
#1 in Best Public Elementary Schools in Madison County
#745 in New York
Hamilton Elementary School
#2 in Best Public Elementary Schools in Madison County
#853 in New York
Bridgeport Elementary School
#3 in Best Public Elementary Schools in Madison County
See all the Best schools in Madison County.
Syracuse Area
In the Syracuse area Fayetteville-Manlius is no stranger to being honored. The high school is always at the top of the list as being among the best of the best.
Best High Schools
Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School
#1 in Best Public High Schools in Syracuse Area
#47 in New York
Jamesville-Dewitt High School
#2 in Best Public High Schools in Syracuse Area
#72 in New York
Skaneateles Senior High School
#3 in Best Public High Schools in Syracuse Area
#89 in New York
Best Middle Schools
Eagle Hill Middle School
#1 in Best Public Middle Schools in Syracuse Area
#47 in New York
Wellwood Middle School
#2 in Best Public Middle Schools in Syracuse Area
#58 in New York
Skaneateles Middle School
#3 in Best Public Middle Schools in Syracuse Area
#119 in New York
Best Elementary Schools
Enders Road Elementary School
#1 in Best Public Elementary Schools in Syracuse Area
#69 in New York
Mott Road Elementary School
#2 in Best Public Elementary Schools in Syracuse Area
#108 in New York
Fayetteville Elementary School
#3 in Best Public Elementary Schools in Syracuse Area
#124 in New York
Top 10 Party Schools in New York for 2024
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams