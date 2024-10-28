Top of the Class: Best Public Schools in Central New York

Where are the best public schools in Central New York?

Take a look at which high, middle and elementary schools made the grade this year. 5 of them have the honor of being in the top 100 across the state.

Oneida County

In Oneida County, it's Clinton that has the most honors. It may not be #1 but it shows up in the top 3 for High, Middle and Elementary School. No other district can say that.

Best High Schools

New Hartford Senior High School

#1 in Best Public High Schools in Oneida County

#119 in New York

Clinton Senior High School

#2 in Best Public High Schools in Oneida County

#140 in New York

Whitesboro High School

#3 in Best Public High Schools in Oneida County

#290 in New York

Best Middle Schools

Perry Junior High School

#1 in Best Public Middle Schools in Oneida County

#123 in New York

Parkway Middle School

#2 in Best Public Middle Schools in Oneida County

#260 in New York

Clinton Middle School

#3 in Best Public Middle Schools in Oneida County

#328 in New York

Best Elementary Schools

Hughes Elementary School

#1 in Best Public Elementary Schools in Oneida County

#390 in New York

Robert L. Bradley Elementary School

#2 in Best Public Elementary Schools in Oneida County

#587 in New York

Clinton Elementary School

#3 in Best Public Elementary Schools in Oneida County

#671 in New York

See all of the Best Public Schools in Oneida County.

Madison County

In Madison County, Chittenango and Cazenovia are the spots with the best schools. Not just high school either. The middle schools are getting top honors.

Best High Schools

Chittenango High School

#1 in Best Public High Schools in Madison County

#312 in New York

Cazenovia High School

#2 in Best Public High Schools in Madison County

#371 in New York

Oneida Senior High School

#3 in Best Public High Schools in Madison County

#516 in New York

Best Middle Schools

Cazenovia Middle School

#1 in Best Public Middle Schools in Madison County

#374 in New York

Chittenango Middle School

#2 in Best Public Middle Schools in Madison County

#441 in New York

Best Elementary Schools

Bolivar Road Elementary School

#1 in Best Public Elementary Schools in Madison County

#745 in New York

Hamilton Elementary School

#2 in Best Public Elementary Schools in Madison County

#853 in New York

Bridgeport Elementary School

#3 in Best Public Elementary Schools in Madison County

See all the Best schools in Madison County.

Syracuse Area

In the Syracuse area Fayetteville-Manlius is no stranger to being honored. The high school is always at the top of the list as being among the best of the best.

Best High Schools

Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School

#1 in Best Public High Schools in Syracuse Area

#47 in New York

Jamesville-Dewitt High School

#2 in Best Public High Schools in Syracuse Area

#72 in New York

Skaneateles Senior High School

#3 in Best Public High Schools in Syracuse Area

#89 in New York

Best Middle Schools

Eagle Hill Middle School

#1 in Best Public Middle Schools in Syracuse Area

#47 in New York

Wellwood Middle School

#2 in Best Public Middle Schools in Syracuse Area

#58 in New York

Skaneateles Middle School

#3 in Best Public Middle Schools in Syracuse Area

#119 in New York

Best Elementary Schools

Enders Road Elementary School

#1 in Best Public Elementary Schools in Syracuse Area

#69 in New York

Mott Road Elementary School

#2 in Best Public Elementary Schools in Syracuse Area

#108 in New York

Fayetteville Elementary School

#3 in Best Public Elementary Schools in Syracuse Area

#124 in New York

