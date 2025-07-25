Thinking about selling your home? One quick and affordable way to boost its appeal is with a fresh coat of paint. But here’s the thing — not all colors are created equal when it comes to making buyers fall in love.

So, what colors actually help your house sell faster and maybe even for more money? Up to $2,500 more.

Zillow asked thousands of buyers what paint colors caught their eye — and the answers weren’t what you might expect.

Best Colors to Sell

Gone are the days of all-white walls. They are being swapped out for richer, more natural tones. Think olive greens, navy blues, mid tone browns, dark grays and shades pulled straight from nature.

My husband and I have been helping sell homes for several years and we've noticed buyers are showing more love for color than ever before.

If you want to get the highest possible price for your home, you need to make it as appealing as possible to the widest range of buyers.

Colors to Avoid

On the flip side, super bold colors like bright reds, dark browns, yellows, or neon hues might turn some people off or make rooms look smaller.

Zillow’s study found these colors could actually hurt your sale price, dropping it by as much as 4 grand.

You may love that yellow kitchen, or red accent wall in your living room, but potential buyers may not.

Curb Appeal Matters

And don’t forget about the outside! Curb appeal matters. Clean whites, soft grays, or classic beige tones for your front door and trim make a great first impression.

In the end, your goal is to create a space that feels fresh, inviting, and easy to personalize.

Keep it simple, and you’re home will go from For Sale to SOLD faster than you think, and for more money.