New York’s Main Streets Make the National Spotlight

When most people think of New York, their minds go straight to skyscrapers, subways, and Times Square. But the state has some hidden gems that aren’t about big city hustle — they’re charming, walkable downtowns that could rival anywhere in the country.

Two New York streets earned a spot on a national list of the 10 best main streets in the U.S., and it’s easy to see why.

From boutique shopping to local eats and cultural attractions, these streets capture the essence of what makes a downtown worth exploring.

Credit - Zac Gudakov/Unsplash Credit - Zac Gudakov/Unsplash loading...

Broadway Brings Saratoga Springs to Life

The first street on the list is the centerpiece of Saratoga Springs.

Broadway is more than just a road — it’s where history meets modern fun.

You’ll find independent shops, cozy cafes, and historic buildings all lined up in a walkable stretch that invites you to linger.

READ MORE: Saratoga Springs Among Best Summer Destinations

Want to grab a coffee and people-watch? Or explore the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame? Broadway makes it all feel effortless, blending charm, culture, and a lively small-town energy that keeps both visitors and locals coming back again and again.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Main Street in Lake Placid: Small Town, Big Personality

The second honoree takes you north to the Adirondacks.

Lake Placid’s Main Street curves along Mirror Lake, offering specialty shops, galleries, and casual cafes perfect for relaxing over lunch.

READ MORE: Lake Placid Among America’s 40 Most Charming Downtowns

The town’s Olympic history adds a unique flavor — walk a few blocks, and you’re at the Olympic Museum, or just enjoy the lake views.

Get our free mobile app

It’s a downtown that feels alive in every season, from winter snow to summer sunshine, and it’s easy to see why it caught national attention.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Why These Streets Stand Out

Both Broadway in Saratoga Springs and Main Street in Lake Placid prove that New York’s best main streets aren’t just in the big cities.

They’re walkable, full of character, and packed with experiences you can’t find anywhere else — the perfect spots for a weekend escape or a leisurely afternoon wandering among local shops and history.