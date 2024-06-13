2 of 10 Best Lakes in the Country Can be Found in New York

Where are the 10 Best Lakes in the country? 2 of them can be found in New York.

The Empire State is home to more than 7,600 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. Two are among the best of the best, with one topping them all.

#8 Lake Champlain - New York and Vermont

Lake Champlain, the thirteenth-largest lake by area in the U.S. runs 107 miles along the New York-Vermont border.

It's been named the 8th-best lake in the country.

#1 Lake Erie - New York

Lake Erie is the 11th largest in the world and the shallowest of the 5 Great Lakes, but it's been named the best lake in the entire country.

It's home to some of the best fishing and is popular among divers. There are anywhere from 1,400 to 8,000 shipwrecks at the bottom of the lake.

Best Lakes for Water Sports

If one honor wasn't enough, two New York lakes have also been named among the best for water sports.

#9 Lake Champlain

Lake Champlain has often been called the "Sixth Great Lake" due to it's connections to the St. Lawrence Seaway and the Hudson River.

It's a great lake to enjoy waterskiing, boating, and tubing during the warm summer months.

#1 Lake Erie

Lake Erie took the top spot once again with USA Today calling it "an impressive outdoor adventure scene for aquatic explorers."

From fishing and boating to kayaks and tubes, Lake Erie is the best place to spend a fun day on the water. It's also popular among long distance swimmers.

Lake Erie is also home to "Bessie" a loch Ness Monster type creature many people claim to have seen.

