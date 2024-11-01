73 of the Best Halloween Costumes in Central New York
Another Halloween has come and gone and this one was one for the record books.
Temperatures were near 80 degrees in Central New York for October 31. Not typically for this time of year when we're use to colder weather and sometimes trick or treating in the snow.
Now that the sugar rush is over and the costumes have been put away we take a look at some of the best costume in Central New York this year.
Most Creative Costumes
The honor of the most unique costumes goes to these four. From Holiday Barbie and a box of crayons to a roller coaster rider and the famous lady who at a pig showing.
Best Group Costumes
It's always fun to dress up as a group. The Rugrats family, Care Bears, Scooby Doo and the baseball team are all in A League of Their Own.
Best Couple Costumes
These three couple's costumes take the cake or should we say cookies. The garden gnome and mushroom combo is classic!
Best Kids Costumes
The top kid's costumes goes to the Pink Ladies, Wednesday and the cowboy and rodeo clown this year.
Special Mention
Special mention goes to the Mount Markham school bus driver who dressed up as a cheerleader. Go team!
Best of the Best in Central New York
It was tough to narrow it down to the best of the best from all the costumes posted on our Facebook page but we managed to pick out the top 73.
73 of the Best Costumes in Central New York
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams