Fall is in full swing, and there’s no better time to explore the season’s best spots. From vibrant foliage to charming towns and harvest festivals, New York is packed with autumn adventures.

In fact, three of the 10 best places to visit this fall in the country can be found right here in the Empire State, offering picture-perfect views, cozy experiences, and plenty of seasonal fun.

#8 Sleepy Hollow, New York

Step into the spooky charm of Sleepy Hollow this fall, where history, legend, and autumn vibes come together.

Famous for its Headless Horseman lore, scenic Hudson River views, and seasonal events, Sleepy Hollow is the perfect destination for a fall getaway filled with thrills, chills, and crisp fall air.

The blazing leaves are best seen around the Lyndhurst Mansion and Philipsburg Manor.

Don’t miss the Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze, where 7,000 hand-carved, glowing pumpkins light up the grounds of the historic Van Cortlandt Manor—a must-see autumn spectacle.

#7 Saratoga County, New York

Saratoga County is a favorite summer destination, but it’s just as magical in the fall.

Take a scenic ride on the railroad to see the colorful foliage, or hop on a boat tour for stunning autumn views from the water.

The Saratoga Springs Fall Festival offers classic seasonal fun like pumpkin rolling and trick-or-treating, while the Saratoga Hard Cider & Doughnut Fall Fest serves up some of the best local brews and sweets in town.

#2 Rochester, New York

Rochester and the surrounding area are made for autumn adventures.

Pick-your-own apple orchards are everywhere, and seasonal events like Halloween at the Market bring festive fun for all ages.

For stunning fall foliage and outdoor exploration, hit the Genesee Riverway Trail or the historic Erie Canalway Trail, both offering scenic biking and hiking paths perfect for crisp autumn days.

