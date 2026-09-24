Over a dozen New York State Colleges and Universities have landed on a list of the 100 Best in the country.

According to the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges list, New York consistently has a strong showing with numerous institutions landing in the top 100 national universities.

So, whether you're an alum, parent, current student or thinking about getting another degree, maybe this list will inspire you.

Who Made The List

From the Souther Tier to Central New York, New York State certainly has some top picks according to a new report.

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The New York schools positioned within the top 100 national rankings include:

#12 - Columbia University (New York City)

(New York City) #14 - Cornell University (Ithaca)

(Ithaca) #31 - New York University / NYU (New York City)

(New York City) #49 - University of Rochester (Rochester)

(Rochester) #59 - Stony Brook University SUNY (Stony Brook)

#69 - Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute / RPI (Troy)

(Troy) #72 - Syracuse University (Syracuse)

(Syracuse) #73 - Binghamton University SUNY (Vestal)

(Vestal) TIE #85 - Fordham University (New York City)

(New York City) TIE #85 - University at Buffalo SUNY (Buffalo)

(Buffalo) #90 - Yeshiva University (New York City)

(New York City) #95 - Rochester Institute of Technology / RIT (Rochester)

How Are Rankings Determined?

Rather than relying on a single metric, major publications use a weighted formula based on several key areas.

Student Outcomes & Graduation Rates: This measures how successfully schools retain students and graduate them within a specific timeframe, alongside graduation rate performance (comparing actual graduation rates to predicted rates based on student profiles).

Social Mobility: Focusing on how well schools enroll and graduate economically disadvantaged students, particularly those who receive federal Pell Grants, as well as first-generation college students.

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Academic Reputation:. Top academics, including college presidents, provosts, and admissions deans rate the academic quality of peer institutions.

Faculty Resources: Evaluates commitments to teaching through metrics like class sizes, student-faculty ratios, faculty compensation, and the proportion of faculty holding terminal degrees in their fields.

Post-Graduate Success / Earnings: Evaluates how alumni earnings compare to typical high-school graduates or assesses outcomes by major.

Financial Resources: Measures average spending per student on instructional and educational services.

Research Productivity: Factoring in metrics like faculty research citations and publication output for major national research universities.

The number 1 school on the list, Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge.

Do Ranking Matter?

To be honest, when I was looking at colleges after high school, only two things were top of mind, who has the best program for what I was going for and who's the most affordable. Sometimes you can't have both.

But I'd be lying if I wouldn't consider a school that's ranked high on a list. Share with us if you attended any of the schools on this list or do you think a school should've ranked higher inside our app.

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