If you’ve ever spent time in Central New York, whether as a student, sports fan, or just someone who appreciates a good beer, you’ve probably heard whispers about the spot. You know, the place that manages to be everyone’s go-to, whether it’s for Sunday brunch, Tuesday trivia, or just a round after a brutal exam.

Every college town has a bar that becomes part of the campus culture.

Best NY College Bar in Syracuse

In Syracuse, that place isn’t just popular, it’s legendary. It’s where generations of Orange alumni have raised a glass, celebrated wins, and maybe even made a few questionable decisions (no judgment).

What sets this bar apart? For starters, it’s got the vibe just right: warm wood-paneled walls, a long polished bar, and just enough noise to make it feel alive without being overwhelming.

The food’s solid, the drinks are reasonably priced, and on certain nights, you can barely find a seat. Locals love it. Students live for it.

And now, it’s officially been named the best college bar in all of New York State, according to Mashed.

Faegan's Cafe & Pub

So what’s the name of this beloved spot?

Faegan’s Café & Pub. Right in the heart of University Hill, Faegan’s has been serving up burgers, beers, and good times for years, and it’s not slowing down anytime soon.

If you’re ever near Syracuse University, trust us: skip the chain restaurants and head to Faegan’s.

Just don’t be surprised if you end up staying way longer than you planned.

